Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3 | MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Video Details

Monday Night RAW returned to the WWE Performance Center for 'Championship Monday'. The Street Profits, Asuka, and Sasha & Bayley all defended their respective championships. In addition, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick confronted Seth Rollins for the first time since Mysterio's eye was pierced by Rollins last month.

More Videos »