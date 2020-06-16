Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3 | MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Video Details

Monday Night RAW returned to the WWE Performance Center where Christian confronted Randy Orton, Asuka defended her RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax, and Drew McIntyre defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a tag team match along with R-Truth against Bobby Lashley and MVP.

