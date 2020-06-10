Re-live Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s brutal ‘Last Woman Standing Match’ at Evolution 2018
Video Details
In one of the most hard-hitting matches in the history of the WWE, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an epic brawl in the first-ever 'Last Women's Standing Match' at the first-ever all-women's PPV.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.