Top WWE Moments of the Month from Friday Night SmackDown – May 2020 | WWE on FOX
Video Details
The Month of May was jam-packed with action. SmackDown welcomed AJ Styles after being traded from Monday Night RAW, Jeff Hardy was arrested, The Queen took on the SmackDown Women's Champion, and much much. Check out the top Friday Night SmackDown moments from the month of May 2020.
