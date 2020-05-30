Jeff Hardy returns to attack Sheamus during the Celtic warrior’s match against Daniel Bryan
Video Details
Despite having been eliminated last week by Jeff Hardy, Sheamus got another shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament tonight against Daniel Bryan. However, it was Hardy once again who ended up ruining the Celtic Warriors chances at the title.
