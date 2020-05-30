Bayley sets up Sasha Banks to take on Alexa Bliss, to Banks’ dismay | WWE on FOX

Video Details

Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupted tonight’s "A Moment of Bliss", where they came out to say that they wanted a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. One thing led to another which resulted in Bayley setting up a match between Banks and Bliss, much to the surprise of Banks.

