Bayley sets up Sasha Banks to take on Alexa Bliss, to Banks’ dismay | WWE on FOX
Video Details
Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupted tonight’s "A Moment of Bliss", where they came out to say that they wanted a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. One thing led to another which resulted in Bayley setting up a match between Banks and Bliss, much to the surprise of Banks.
