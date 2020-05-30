10-Man Battle Royal to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals of Intercontinental Title tournament
The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament continues on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. There was an impromptu 10-Man Battle Royal set up to replace Jeff Hardy in the semifinals of the Intercontinental Title tournament. It all started with Elias being put onto a stretcher after having been run over by a car that belonged to Hardy.
