Should Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reveal their baby’s gender with a Stone Cold cheers?
Video Details
Asuka's mist? An exploding guitar shot from Elias? The Backstage crew has fun coming up with ways Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch can reveal their baby's gender. Rollins also discusses how the realization of fatherhood has changed him and how it could affect his career in the ring.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.