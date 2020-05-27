Booker T and Jeff Jarrett watch back their infamous match at Bash at the Beach 2000 together for the first time | WWE BACKSTAGE | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
Booker T re-watches the memorable match he won his first World Heavyweight Championship in WCW alongside his opponent on that evening, Jeff Jarrett. The two reflect on the controversial chaos that led to the match, and how it changed the business forever.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.