Booker T and Jeff Jarrett watch back their infamous match at Bash at the Beach 2000 together for the first time | WWE BACKSTAGE | WWE ON FOX

Video Details

Booker T re-watches the memorable match he won his first World Heavyweight Championship in WCW alongside his opponent on that evening, Jeff Jarrett. The two reflect on the controversial chaos that led to the match, and how it changed the business forever.

