Shawn Michaels on his tribute to Triple H, the future of WWE, being a mentor at NXT
WWE Hall of Fame inductee Shawn Michaels chats with Renee Young about putting together Triple H's 25-year reunion celebration, how he is enjoying being a coach and mentor for NXT talent, and which upcoming wrestlers to keep an eye on. Michaels is one of four wrestlers to ever be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame twice.
