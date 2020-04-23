Dexter Lumis helps Velveteen Dream take down Undisputed Era after Keith Lee went down

Video Details

Wednesday's NXT main event was supposed to be a tag team match featuring Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee taking on Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. Unfortunately, minutes into the match, Damian Priest snuck in and assaulted Lee, which forced the North American champ to leave.

More Videos »