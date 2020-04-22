Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3 | MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Video Details

The 4/20 edition of RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center as Zelina Vega continued to try to take down WWE champion Drew McIntyre, who was challenged by Angel Garza. Liv Morgan faced her former friend Ruby Riott, and three more spots were earned for the Money in the Bank main event.

More Videos »