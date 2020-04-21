Rey Mysterio advances to ‘Money In The Bank’ after defeating Buddy Murphy
Rey Mysterio faced Buddy Murphy in a 'Money in the Bank' qualifying match. Mysterio hit a Destroyer, dropped Murphy with the 619, and got the pin with a Frog Splash.
