Zelina Vega’s crew falls short, Drew McIntyre defeats Angel Garza
Video Details
Monday Night RAW's main event was Drew McIntyre taking on Angel Garza in a non-title match. McIntyre's surprise Claymore Kick to Garza sealed the victory for the WWE Champ.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.