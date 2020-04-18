The New Day win SmackDown Tag Team Championship for the eighth time | WWE on FOX
Video Details
The New Day are now 8-time WWE tag team champions. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Big E, The Miz and Jey Uso competed in a triple threat match, with the winner claiming the tag team championship for him and his partner. The New Day are now 8-time WWE tag team champions.
