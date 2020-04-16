Charlotte Flair on NXT Women’s division: ‘I’m coming to run through the best division in WWE’

Video Details

Charlotte Flair sent a message to all the women in NXT. The Queen made it clear that no one comes close to what she has accomplished. Flair talked about defeating Trish Stratus, Natalya and Nikki Bella as well as the present stars such as Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

