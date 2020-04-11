Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | WWE on FOX

Video Details

Friday Night SmackDown aired its first episode since WrestleMania 36. New Universal Champion Braun Strowman received his first challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended their women's tag team titles against the Kabuki Warriors and Bray Wyatt revealed his latest target in the Firefly Funhouse.

