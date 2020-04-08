Christian’s thoughts on Boneyard and Firefly Fun House match: ‘This is the perfect platform’

Video Details

Booker T, Christian, Paige and Renee Young discuss the Undertaker and A.J. Styles' "Boneyard Match" as well as John Cena and Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse Match." The WWE Backstage crew talk about what it did for the stars involved and weigh in on whether these match concepts could ever be duplicated.

