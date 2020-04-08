Drew McIntyre on winning the WWE Championship: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’ | WWE on FOX

Video Details

Newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talks with Renee Young and Christian on WWE Backstage about his big win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre discusses what it means to be the first champ from the U.K. and how his past failures prepared him for this moment.

More Videos »