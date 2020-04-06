Bray Wyatt takes on John Cena in an epic and entertaining Firefly Fun House WrestleMania match
Video Details
In one of several bizarre chambers of the Firefly Fun House, John Cena and Bray Wyatt performed a wild promo based off the 80's WWE program 'Saturday Night Main Event'. It was one of several unforgettable moments from their twisted encounter at WrestleMania 36.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.