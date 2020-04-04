Otis and Mandy Rose story continues with the reveal of the SmackDown glitches

The familiar glitches we’ve seen on SmackDown for several weeks has returned. Tucker wrestled Dolph Ziggler until Ziggler was disqualified for using the steel ring steps. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose ran down to stop Ziggler when suddenly the glitches led to a mystery man appearing.

