Otis and Mandy Rose story continues with the reveal of the SmackDown glitches
Video Details
The familiar glitches we’ve seen on SmackDown for several weeks has returned. Tucker wrestled Dolph Ziggler until Ziggler was disqualified for using the steel ring steps. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose ran down to stop Ziggler when suddenly the glitches led to a mystery man appearing.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.