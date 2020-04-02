NXT’s Keith Lee retains North American Championship in Triple Threat Match
Video Details
The North American Champion Keith Lee put his title up for grabs in a Triple Threat Match against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Lee survived an incredible match by taking down Dijakovic and Priest to retain his NXT North American Championship.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.