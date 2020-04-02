The Fiend’s history with John Cena and journey that has led him to WrestleMania 36 | WWE on FOX
Video Details
Bray Wyatt lost to John Cena six years ago. That set in motion the inception of The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House. Watch how it all began and what has led both Cena and The Fiend to square off at WrestleMania 36.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.