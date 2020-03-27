WWE Backstage revisits Becky Lynch’s attack on Shayna Baszler, preview WrestleMania’s best matches

Booker T and Xavier Woods look back to WWE Monday Night Raw, where Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler from behind with a chair. They also preview WrestleMania 36 and look at the most anticipated matches, with Booker T making a bold proclamation.

