Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | WWE on FOX
Video Details
Future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski made his SmackDown debut, proposing Elias take on King Corbin at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, Paige surprised Bayley, announcing Bayley will be a part of a 6-way challenge match at WrestleMania.
