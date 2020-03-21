Otis snaps after seeing photos of Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose | WWE on FOX
Video Details
The Miz & John Morrison defeated Heavy Machinery via disqualification. Otis drove the tag team champs through the ringside barricade before ignoring Tucker and hitting The Miz and Morrison with a chair to cause the disqualification. Otis broke down in tears after the match due to the photos of Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose.
