Roman Reigns speaks about his upcoming WrestleMania match against Goldberg
Video Details
Roman Reigns sat down with Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX for a 1-on-1 interview. Cole asked Roman Reigns how it felt coming out to absolute silence, his match against Goldberg, and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.