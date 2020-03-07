Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

With 48 hours until the Elimination Chamber, SmackDown on FOX did not disappoint. 2020 Hall of Fame inductees X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the New World Order, made an appearance on "A Moment of Bliss" as well as Bray Wyatt explains why he wants John Cena at WrestleMania..

