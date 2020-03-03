Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3
Video Details
This week’s WWE Monday Night RAW started off with Drew McIntyre dropping Brock Lesnar 3 times with his claymore kick. Also NXT’s Shayna Baszler dominated Kairi Sane in her first-ever match on RAW. Relive WWE Monday Night RAW in just 3 minutes.
