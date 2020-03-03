Shayna Baszler dominates Kairi Sane, wins by submission in first-ever match on RAW

In her first WWE match ahead of the Elimination Chamber this weekend, Shayna Baszler looked like a top contender to take on WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Baszler handled Kairi Sane easily, who she will see again in the Elimination Chamber.

