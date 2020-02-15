Roman Reigns teams up with Daniel Bryan to take on The Miz and John Morrison | WWE on FOX
Video Details
WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was capped off with the an exciting main event. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan face off with The Miz and John Morrison.
