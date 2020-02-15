Naomi confronts Bayley moments after the champ defended her title against Carmella
Carmella took on Bayley for a shot at the SmackDown women’s championship this week. The champ used the leverage from the ropes to pin Carmella. Bayley continued to attack Carmella after the match but luckily Naomi came out just in time to help her out.
