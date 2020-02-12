Charlotte Flair and Paige look back at the #GiveDivasAChance movement | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Charlotte Flair and Paige discuss the social media movement "#GiveDivasAChance" that ignited the WWE universe from a 30-second match between Paige and Emma against The Bella Twins. This historical movement took place February 23rd, 2015 on Monday Night RAW.
