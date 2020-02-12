Charlotte Flair’s advice to Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, on joining WWE: ‘You have to block out the noise’ | WWE BACKSTAGE

Video Details

Charlotte Flair joins Booker T, Paige, CM Punk, and Renee Young on this week's edition of WWE Backstage to discuss her journey, being the daughter of H.O.F. wrestler Rick Flair, advice for Simone Johnson, and much more.

More Videos »