Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3

This week’s WWE Monday Night RAW had an epic eight-man tag team match that had the RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy with AOP against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders. Also NXT’s Shayna Baszler attacked RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch right after she retained her title. Relive WWE Monday Night RAW in just 3 minutes.

