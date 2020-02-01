The Miz and John Morrison earn tag team title shot after winning 4-way tag match
Video Details
John Morrison landed his Starship Pain to claim victory for him and The Miz. By winning the match, they have earned a title shot vs The New Day for their tag team championship belts.
