Roman Reigns asks 49ers who would win a Royal Rumble, if they could take King Corbin | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
Just one day after his epic Falls Count Anywhere victory over King Corbin at the Royal Rumble, The Big Dog took over as a special FOX Sports Correspondent at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night to ask the San Francisco 49ers who on their team would win a Royal Rumble, who'd go out first (shout out to George Kittle for his answer) and whether they could take Corbin.
