Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX started off strong. John Morrison continued his return tour with an impressive showing against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as well as Daniel Bryan going face to face with The Fiend to sign the contract for their match at the Royal Rumble. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown in just 3 minutes.

