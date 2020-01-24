Becky Lynch calls out Stephanie McMahon, joining Seth Rollins’ new faction | WWE BACKSTAGE | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
You asked, and Becky Lynch answered. ‘The Man’ answers your social media questions in this Q&A. Including: Unfinished business with Stephanie McMahon, the NXT opponent she would like to face soon, favorite Pearl Jam song and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.