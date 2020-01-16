The Usos on teaming with Roman Reigns, facing each other in the ring | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
You asked, and The Usos answered. Jimmy and Jey answer your social media questions in this Q&A, including reuniting with Roman Reigns, their favorite title reign, if they would like to face each other one day in the ring and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.