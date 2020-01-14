Seth Rollins and A.O.P. take down The Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in street fight match
The Big Show got the worst of the street fight, as Buddy Murphy got involved and attacked him from behind. The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, and company took care of business using tables and desks as part of their dirty work.
