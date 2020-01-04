Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 | SMACKDOWN IN 3

The first WWE Friday Night SmackDown of the decade ended with a tag match pitting Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The new year also saw Sheamus make his return to SmackDown. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes.

