The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The Fiend
Video Details
The first Friday Night SmackDown main event of the new decade and it did not disappoint. Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Fiend and received the Mandible Claw and was taken out of the match. Roman Reigns was on his way to receiving another dog food disaster when The Usos returned to help their friend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.