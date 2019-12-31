Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3
Video Details
The last Monday Night RAW of the decade had Lana and Bobby Lashley's grand wedding filled with many surprises as well as Samoa Joe returning to help Kevin Owens fend off Seth Rollins and the A.O.P. Relive WWE Monday Night RAW in just 3 minutes.
