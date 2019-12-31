Lana & Bobby Lashley’s wedding crashed by Rusev & others, brawl breaks out at the altar
Video Details
The long-awaited marriage between Bobby Lashley and Lana did not go off without a hitch. Multiple objections and Rusev's fury interrupted the ceremony and led to mayhem at the altar.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.