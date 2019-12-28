Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and The Miz battle to face Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship
Video Details
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt awaits who will be his opponent at The Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship, as The Miz, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin battle in a 3-way bout with no rules to determine the No. 1 contender.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879