Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Video Details

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown was filled with holiday cheer. Mandy Rose gave Otis a holiday ham and a kiss before Miracle on 34th Street fight against the Revival as well as Daniel Bryan teaming with The Miz. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown in just 3 minutes.

