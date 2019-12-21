Otis defends Mandy’s Xmas ham in the “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” vs. The Revival
Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery battle Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of the Revival in the traditional "Miracle on 34th Street Fight." Otis does his best to protect the Christmas ham gifted to him by Mandy Rose.
