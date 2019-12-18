Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon on the state of WWE Women’s Division | WWE BACKSTAGE
Following a long layoff from a landmark women's only pay-per-view, WWE superstars Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon talked about how they feel about the current state of the Women's Division.
