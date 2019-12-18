The New Day, Street Profits sign multi-year deals — Ryan Satin reports | WWE BACKSTAGE
Video Details
Two of WWE's most popular tag teams will be around for quite a while longer. On this week's Satin Sheet, Ryan Satin reports that both The New Day and Street Profits have signed multi-year contracts with WWE.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879